Safe Bulkers sells Kamsarmax vessel for $23.7M
Sep. 22, 2021
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) entered into an agreement for the sale of Kamsarmax class, dry-bulk vessel, MV Pedhoulas Fighter at gross sale price of $23.7M and forward delivery date within Q4.
- Till date the Company has sold seven vessels, has acquired four second-hand vessels and has ordered eight Japanese newbuild vessels with deliveries starting from Q2 2022 until Q1 2024.
- Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President of the Company commented: "With the sale of MV Pedhoulas Fighter we conclude the sale of three sisterships, Kamsarmax class, Chinese-built vessels, gradually renewing our fleet with modern more efficient Japanese built newbuilds or Japanese-built younger vessels."
- Shares are up 3.41% PM.