SCADAfence in pact with Keysight to provide visibility and industrial cyber security
Sep. 22, 2021 9:11 AM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- SCADAfence, the global leader in cybersecurity for Operational Technology ('OT') & IoT environments, announces a partnership with Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS).
- The deployment of SCADAfence and Keysight Technologies collectively provides improved real-time visibility into OT environments, detailed asset visibility, and continuous threat detection for oil and gas facilities, manufacturing sites, water and wastewater environments, automotive, and other industrial infrastructures.
- “Critical infrastructures are being targeted more than ever and are facing more security threats in the OT and IoT networks. The mitigation process can take from weeks to possibly months to patch vulnerabilities within the more complex environments,” said Taran Singh, vice president, enterprise solutions, Keysight.