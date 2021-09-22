Danimer, Chevron Phillips team to boost lower-cost biodegradable polymers

Sep. 22, 2021 9:17 AM ETDanimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Lightbulb is located on the soil, and plant are growing.Renewable energy generation is essential in the future.
Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) +5% pre-market after unveiling a collaboration with Chevron Phillips Chemical to explore a loop slurry reactor design for the manufacture of Rinnovo.
  • Rinnovois a type of polyhydroxyalkanoate synthesized from lactones produced using Danimer's Novo22 catalyst technology that can be used in the production of biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics.
  • Chevron Phillips' loop slurry reactor design is "expected to increase utilization of future manufacturing plants, drive higher production volumes and lower overall costs, as compared to the polymerization reactor design currently used in the production of Rinnovo," Danimer says.
  • Danimer Scientific plunged recently after Muddy Waters published a negative report on the company, saying it has "greatly misrepresented the state of its business."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.