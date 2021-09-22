Danimer, Chevron Phillips team to boost lower-cost biodegradable polymers
Sep. 22, 2021 9:17 AM ETDanimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) +5% pre-market after unveiling a collaboration with Chevron Phillips Chemical to explore a loop slurry reactor design for the manufacture of Rinnovo.
- Rinnovois a type of polyhydroxyalkanoate synthesized from lactones produced using Danimer's Novo22 catalyst technology that can be used in the production of biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastics.
- Chevron Phillips' loop slurry reactor design is "expected to increase utilization of future manufacturing plants, drive higher production volumes and lower overall costs, as compared to the polymerization reactor design currently used in the production of Rinnovo," Danimer says.
- Danimer Scientific plunged recently after Muddy Waters published a negative report on the company, saying it has "greatly misrepresented the state of its business."