Gilead data shows remdesivir cuts hospitalization risk in at-risk COVID patients
Sep. 22, 2021 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)
- New data shows that Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Veklury (remdesivir) led to an 87% risk reduction for COVID-19 related hospitalization or all-cause death compared with placebo for non-hospitalized patients at high risk for disease progression.
- For a secondary endpoint, patients on remdesivir saw an 81% reduction in risk of medical visits due to COVID-19 or all-cause death by day 28 compared with placebo.
- No deaths were observed in either arm.
- Results will be presented at the IDWeek conference, which begins later this month.
- A European study published last week questioned the benefit of remdesivir in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.