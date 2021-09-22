Bed Bath & Beyond, Doordash expands partnership for on-demand delivery nationwide
Sep. 22, 2021 9:20 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), DASHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has expanded its relationship with DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to offer on-demand delivery of essential homeware products and items from more than 700 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and nearly 120 buybuy BABY locations nationwide within an hour on average.
- More than 60,000 products and items found on BedBathandbeyond.com and buybuyBABY.com will be available on the DoorDash marketplace app and website, effective today.
- "As we continue our transformation to a digital-first, omni-always retailer, DoorDash is an ideal partner to help expand our marketing reach to the millions of customers who already shop their digital channels," said Rafeh Masood, EVP, Chief Digital Officer and Interim Chief Brand Officer for Bed Bath & Beyond. "We are particularly pleased to be the first retailer specializing in home and baby to join the DoorDash marketplace, as it speaks to our authority in these markets and our work to strengthen our customer base."
- This partnership strengthens Bed Bath & Beyond's position as a digital-first, omni-always retailer.
- BBBY +2.6% premarket.