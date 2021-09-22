Creatd soars ~12% amid debut of NFT art
Sep. 22, 2021 9:21 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) soared +11.93% to $3.19 pre-market amid announcing the debut of its NFT (non-fungible token) art, with an initial release featuring six works of NFT art from the OG Collection.
- The OG Collection is a library of over 150,000 photographs, illustrations, videos, and other media content originating from the archives of Bob Guccione, once the CEO of General Media and owner of publications including Penthouse, Viva, OMNI, and Longevity.
- The assets of OG Collection LLC, which is wholly owned by the Company, were initially valued in 2016 between $6M-8M, excluding licensing and copyright opportunities.
- The company has made its first six NFTs available for purchase via auction through Rarible.
- Creatd's Founder and co-CEO Jeremy Frommer said, "Today's announcement is part of a strategic initiative first introduced in April of this year. We're thrilled to feature some of the exceptional pieces from the OG Collection by bringing it into the NFT space. These pieces are showcased through OG Gallery, Inc., which maintains a licensing agreement with OG Collection LLC."