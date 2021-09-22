PennyMac expands use of ICE Mortgage Technology suite with encompass investor connect to accelerate correspondent digitization
Sep. 22, 2021 By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ICE Mortgage Technolgy, part of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) partners with PennyMac Loan, a subsidiary of PennyMac Financial (NYSE:PFSI) to make PennyMac Morgage Trust (NYSE:PMT) the largest correspondent aggregator within a network of correspondent investors available on one platform.
The partnership will enable a more streamlined loan delivery, resulting in improved efficiency, loan quality, and speed of funding, all at no additional cost to Encompass customers.
We are excited to expand our partnership with PennyMac as we both work to help further automate the mortgage industry,” said Parvesh Sahi, Senior VP of Business and Client Development at ICE Mortgage Technology.