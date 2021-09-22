Pijper Media and Outbrain join hands to power content
Sep. 22, 2021 9:24 AM ETOBBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) announces new partnership agreement with Pijper Media, a renowned media owner in The Netherlands.
- Pijper Media, which includes brands such as Grazia, Marie Claire, and Beau Monde, serves more than 12M page views per month to their Dutch audience.
- Company will be exclusively managing audience engagement and development via the company’s recommendation technology across all the websites within the Pijper Media’s network.
- “I am confident Pijper Media is in great hands with our local Dutch team and that together, we are already building a successful collaboration utilizing our offerings such as Smartfeed. We continue to focus on creating long-term partnerships with our publishing partners through the trust and transparency we provide and this collaboration is yet another proof point of what we are building towards,” said David Kostman, Co-CEO.