News Corp announces new $1B stock repurchase program
Sep. 22, 2021 9:24 AM ETNews Corporation (NWS), NWSABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) has announced a new $1B stock repurchase program, replacing the previous $500M Class A common stock repurchase program approved by the Board in May 2013.
- The stock repurchase program allows the company to repurchase a combination of its Class A and Class B common stock in the open market or otherwise from time to time. The program has no time limit and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.
- The latest authorization follows the termination of a stockholder rights agreement that was in place since 2013 and the execution of a stockholders agreement by and between the company and the Murdoch Family Trust. The agreement limits the potential accretion of voting power by the Trust and Murdoch family members through market purchases or as an indirect result of repurchases by the company of shares of Class B common stock.
- Given trading black-out restrictions, News Corp will only begin to execute on the repurchase program after its FY22 Q1 earnings release in early November.
- NWS +0.60% pre-market