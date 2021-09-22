Clover Health granted CMS approval for service area expansion
Sep. 22, 2021 9:28 AM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) is trading ~3.5% higher in the premarket after the company announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) greenlighted its service area expansion plan allowing it to operate in 101 new counties.
- The approval nearly doubles Clover Health (CLOV) service counties, enabling the company to offer Medicare Advantage (MA) plans in new markets across Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas, and its newest state, Alabama.
- With the regulatory approval for new counties beginning Jan. 01, 2022, Medicare Advantage plans from Clover Health (CLOV) will be available in 209 counties across nine states.
- The announcement over the planned expansion drove Clover Health (CLOV) shares sharply higher in June. The company was serving more than 66,000 members across 108 counties at the time.