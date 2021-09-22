Xponential Fitness soars after Raymond James upgrade, Australia expansion development

Sep. 22, 2021 9:29 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View
cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) jumps in early trading after Raymond James upgrading the boutique fitness franchisor to a Strong Buy rating.
  • Analyst Joseph Altobello says numerous growth opportunities are ahead for XPOF and thinks valuation is relatively attractive after the recent pullback in share price.
  • Also out today, Xponential Fitness announced that it recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Australia, which provides the opportunity to license at least 100 Rumble studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next five years.
  • Shares of XPOF are up 15.06% premarket to $11.84 to erase the one-week drop.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.