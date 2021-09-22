Xponential Fitness soars after Raymond James upgrade, Australia expansion development
Sep. 22, 2021 9:29 AM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) jumps in early trading after Raymond James upgrading the boutique fitness franchisor to a Strong Buy rating.
- Analyst Joseph Altobello says numerous growth opportunities are ahead for XPOF and thinks valuation is relatively attractive after the recent pullback in share price.
- Also out today, Xponential Fitness announced that it recently signed a Master Franchise Agreement in Australia, which provides the opportunity to license at least 100 Rumble studios to potential franchisees in the country over the next five years.
- Shares of XPOF are up 15.06% premarket to $11.84 to erase the one-week drop.