Toyota to replace ~8% of North American emissions with Clearway Energy solar power

Blue solar panels
VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor (TM -0.1%) North America agrees to purchase the majority of zero-emission renewable energy produced by Clearway Energy Group's (CWEN) 100 MW Wildflower Solar project in Mississippi to replace the high emission energy used in its operations.
  • Wildflower is expected to begin operations in 2023 and is located near Toyota's manufacturing plant in the state. The deal is the second between the two companies after the success of a similar agreement regarding a wind farm in West Virginia.
  • The roughly 80 MW that Toyota will purchase through the commitment will replace approximately 8% of Toyota's domestic energy use in North America.
  • The move is one of several that Toyota is making to meet its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.