Toyota to replace ~8% of North American emissions with Clearway Energy solar power
Sep. 22, 2021 9:33 AM ETClearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN), CWEN.A, TMBy: SA News Team16 Comments
- Toyota Motor (TM -0.1%) North America agrees to purchase the majority of zero-emission renewable energy produced by Clearway Energy Group's (CWEN) 100 MW Wildflower Solar project in Mississippi to replace the high emission energy used in its operations.
- Wildflower is expected to begin operations in 2023 and is located near Toyota's manufacturing plant in the state. The deal is the second between the two companies after the success of a similar agreement regarding a wind farm in West Virginia.
- The roughly 80 MW that Toyota will purchase through the commitment will replace approximately 8% of Toyota's domestic energy use in North America.
- The move is one of several that Toyota is making to meet its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.