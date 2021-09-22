InnovAge shares slide 25% after FY topline forecast miss, Q4 results

  • InnovAge shares slide more than (INNV -25.4%) on the back of posting FY topline forecast that missed Wall Street estimates, and reported fourth-quarter results.
  • The company forecast full-year 2022 revenue to be $712M, falling short of consensus estimate of $745.85M.
  • Also reported adjusted EBITDA of $19.3M, compared to $22.9M in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Total revenue of $171.6M for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, up 12.5% compared to $152.5M compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net income in the quarter was $6.5M, or $0.05 per share compared to $12.1M, or $0.09 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
