Honeywell to provide QC system for Ultium Cells' Lordstown lithium-ion battery plant

Battery
alengo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Honeywell (HON +1.3%) will provide its Quality Control System (QCS) to Ultium Cells to ensure the quality and integrity of the lithium-ion batteries produced at the latter's manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio.
  • Ultium Cells is a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and General Motors (NYSE:GM). The company's 2.8M sq. ft. Lordstown factory, due to be completed in 2022, will produce lithium-ion battery cells for GM electric vehicles.
  • Honeywell's QCS will deploy compact, high-precision scanners and basis weight sensors to serve as the quality control platform for four of the Lordstown plant's production lines. The system will enable Ultium Cells to meet key quality requirements by measuring electrode coat weight.
  • Yesterday, Honeywell filed a lawsuit against a trust for victims of asbestos poisoning
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.