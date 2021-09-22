Honeywell to provide QC system for Ultium Cells' Lordstown lithium-ion battery plant
Sep. 22, 2021
- Honeywell (HON +1.3%) will provide its Quality Control System (QCS) to Ultium Cells to ensure the quality and integrity of the lithium-ion batteries produced at the latter's manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio.
- Ultium Cells is a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and General Motors (NYSE:GM). The company's 2.8M sq. ft. Lordstown factory, due to be completed in 2022, will produce lithium-ion battery cells for GM electric vehicles.
- Honeywell's QCS will deploy compact, high-precision scanners and basis weight sensors to serve as the quality control platform for four of the Lordstown plant's production lines. The system will enable Ultium Cells to meet key quality requirements by measuring electrode coat weight.
