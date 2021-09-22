US Nuclear slides after Q2 results
- US Nuclear (OTCPK:UCLE) is down 12.5% after reporting its financial results for Q2 2021.
- Revenue of $0.35M (+16.7% Y/Y) with an overall increase due to the company starting to recover from the impact of COVID-19, report.
- Gross profit of $0.16M
- Selling, general, and administrative expense of $0.62M and other expenses were of $0.82M reflecting the equity write down on investments in 2021.
- Net loss amounted to $1.28M compared to $0.15M a year ago.
- "we are excited about being shortlisted to progress into the next round of the ‘Charge On Innovation Challenge’ which aims to electrify ultra-class mining trucks to operate on electric power instead of diesel. Our proposal is based around using Grapheton’s novel supercapacitor technology, and numerical simulations of the entire system are promising. The next stage is comprised of a pitch-session, with final submission in November, and patrons identifying solutions in December 2021," says CEO Robert Goldstein.
