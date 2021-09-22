TotalEnergies CEO Pouyanné subject of French conflict of interest probe
Sep. 22, 2021
- The French financial prosecutor's office says TotalEnergies (TTE +3.4%) CEO Patrick Pouyanné is the subject of a preliminary investigation into alleged conflict of interest over the company's project to set up a research center at elite Polytechnique engineering school.
- The probe was opened following a complaint filed in April by the French arm of Greenpeace and other groups which allege Pouyanné used his position on the university's board to influence the decision.
- "There have never been any crossovers between my position as CEO of TotalEnergies and my membership of Polytechnique's board... The TotalEnergies research centre project in Saclay was launched before I joined the Polytechnique board,", Pouyanné tells Reuters.
