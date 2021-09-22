TotalEnergies CEO Pouyanné subject of French conflict of interest probe

Sep. 22, 2021 10:22 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Exterior view of the headquarters of the oil company TotalEnergies, formerly known as Total
HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The French financial prosecutor's office says TotalEnergies (TTE +3.4%) CEO Patrick Pouyanné is the subject of a preliminary investigation into alleged conflict of interest over the company's project to set up a research center at elite Polytechnique engineering school.
  • The probe was opened following a complaint filed in April by the French arm of Greenpeace and other groups which allege Pouyanné used his position on the university's board to influence the decision.
  • "There have never been any crossovers between my position as CEO of TotalEnergies and my membership of Polytechnique's board... The TotalEnergies research centre project in Saclay was launched before I joined the Polytechnique board,", Pouyanné tells Reuters.
  • "TotalEnergies is a better dividend income stock than Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell," ASB Capital writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
