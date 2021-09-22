E-Home Household Service acquires Sijie Cleaning Service
Sep. 22, 2021
- E-Home Household Service Holdings (EJH -2.4%) has entered into an equity transfer agreement to acquire 51% equity interests of Fuzhou Sijie Cleaning Service in cash.
- The acquisition marks a significant step of E-Home expanding its household cleaning business to public places cleaning market and will improve E-Home's cleaning business service capacities and scopes.
- "Joining forces with E-home, our company will accelerate the development of our one-stop high-end cleaning service business and gain more market shares with the strong support of E-home's brand reputation and investment." said Tingchun Zeng, actual controller of Sijie Cleaning.