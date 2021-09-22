Endo launches generic version of Pfizer's Chantix in the U.S.

  • Endo International (ENDP -0.2%) announces that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, has begun shipping the generic version of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Chantix (varenicline), 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets.
  • Par's varenicline is the first and currently the only available FDA-approved generic version of Chantix in the U.S.
  • According to IQVIA, Chantix tablet sales were approximately $1 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Citing the presence of a cancer-causing agent, Pfizer had decided to voluntarily recall all lots of CHANTIX (varenicline) 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets, a medication that helps users to quit smoking, last week.
