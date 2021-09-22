What's in store for Rite Aid Q2 2022 results?

Rite Aid Pharmacy
RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (-268.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.21B (+3.8% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA estimate of $97.6M.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The stock lost about 6.5% after Q1 earnings report.
  • Over the last 2 years, RAD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • A look at the stock's actual results against the consensus over the past few quarters.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.