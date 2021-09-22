What's in store for Rite Aid Q2 2022 results?
Sep. 22, 2021 12:02 PM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.42 (-268.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.21B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA estimate of $97.6M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock lost about 6.5% after Q1 earnings report.
- Over the last 2 years, RAD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- A look at the stock's actual results against the consensus over the past few quarters.
- More news on the stock: 'Alignment Healthcare and Rite Aid to offer new co-branded Medicare Advantage product'
- Performance of the stock against its peers over the last six months:
- Among peers: Walgreens beat consensus and raised guidance and Spartan also beat expectations.
- Recent bullish rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Rite Aid: Risks Remain But The Tide Is Changing'