Convenience-store chain Yesway files for IPO likely to raise $100M or more
Sep. 22, 2021 12:02 PM ETBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Convenience-store chain Yesway (YSWY) has filed for an IPO to raise $100M, although that’s likely just a placeholder value for the company, which operates in nine U.S. states west of the Mississippi River.
- Yesway wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “YSWY.”
- The company said it plans to sell of Class A shares to the public, but didn’t disclose how many or at what expected price range. YSWY added that it will offer underwriters the option of buying an unspecified number of extra shares for overallotments.
- Yesway (YSWY) said it will also have Class B shares for pre-IPO investors. Although the firm said both Class A and B shares will carry one vote each, YSWY said private-equity firm Brookwood Financial Partners will hold a majority of shareholders’ voting power. Brookwood founded the chain in 2015.
- Yesway currently owns and operates some 400 convenience stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska under the names Yesway and Allsup’s.
- Brookwood launched the Yesway brand six years ago and acquired the Allsup’s chain in 2019. YSWY focuses on upgrading convenience stores through remodeling, raze-and-rebuild and a greater use of tech.
- “We offer our customers a go-to destination for compelling foodservice and convenience products with a neighborly and enjoyable shopping experience,” YSWY wrote in its S-1. “Additionally, in an industry that has been slow to adopt technology, we have made [tech] a focus.”
- Yesway (YSWY) added that many of its stores in rural and suburban markets “often are the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer.”
- As for financials, YSWY wrote in its S-1 that revenues rose 13.6% to $814.9M during 2021’s first six months. However, a $19.4M expense related to an April debt refinancing slashed the company’s net income 85% to $2.3M from $15.4M a year earlier:
- Brookwood last publicly announced a $235M private fundraising for the chain last October at an undisclosed valuation. The private-equity firm said at the time that it had raised $642M since inception for YSWY, plus $237M from sale-leaseback transactions.
