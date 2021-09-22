MyMD Pharma says synthetic CBD is 8,000 times more potent than plant-derived form
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) said that new data has indicated that its synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) derivative, Supera-CBD is 8,000 times more potent than the plant-derived version.
- The pre-clinical compound is being advanced as a pharmaceutical treatment for anxiety, pain, and neurodegeneration.
- Supera-CBD targets the protein cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is mainly found in the immune system and linked to the treatment effect of CBD.
- CB2 receptors, unlike CB1, are not associated with an intoxicating effect, and therefore, many developers focus on CBD compounds directed at CB2 with minimal affinity to CB1.
- The company said that that a developer was forced to abandon CP 55940 as the synthetic cannabinoid was found to be a highly potent activator of both CB1 and CB2.
- The announcement over the superior potency of Supera-CBD comes just over a month after MyMD (MYMD) announced that it secured a U.S. patent linked to the compound.
This was corrected on 09/22/2021 at 4:44 PM. The article was corrected to reflect that MyMD pharma is not the developer of CP 55940.