MyMD Pharma says synthetic CBD is 8,000 times more potent than plant-derived form

Sep. 22, 2021 12:00 PM ETMyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Cosmetics with cannabis CBD oil on light background. Concept natural skin care
IRA_EVVA/iStock via Getty Images

  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) said that new data has indicated that its synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) derivative, Supera-CBD is 8,000 times more potent than the plant-derived version.
  • The pre-clinical compound is being advanced as a pharmaceutical treatment for anxiety, pain, and neurodegeneration.
  • Supera-CBD targets the protein cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is mainly found in the immune system and linked to the treatment effect of CBD.
  • CB2 receptors, unlike CB1, are not associated with an intoxicating effect, and therefore, many developers focus on CBD compounds directed at CB2 with minimal affinity to CB1.
  • The company said that that a developer was forced to abandon CP 55940 as the synthetic cannabinoid was found to be a highly potent activator of both CB1 and CB2.
  • The announcement over the superior potency of Supera-CBD comes just over a month after MyMD (MYMD) announced that it secured a U.S. patent linked to the compound.

This was corrected on 09/22/2021 at 4:44 PM. The article was corrected to reflect that MyMD pharma is not the developer of CP 55940.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.