Blink Charging deploys first of 202 San Antonio EV charging stations

  • Blink Charging (BLNK +0.3%) announces the installation of its first publicly accessible Blink EV charging station in San Antonio. The deployments, which will begin at the San Antonio Zoo, are part of a partnership between Blink and the city to promote the city's climate action and air quality goals.
  • The public-private agreement will place 202 Level 2 charging stations and 3 DC fast- chargers throughout the city. The chargers were funded partly by the state-wide Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program, which is tasked with making electric vehicle charging more accessible and improving air quality.
  • Of note, Blink has 35.83% short interest. Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha contributors both place high marks on Blink's stock, while Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating is not as optimistic.
