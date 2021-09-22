Freshworks stock pops some 30% after CRM software firm’s IPO prices well above range (update)

Sep. 22, 2021

  • CRM software firm Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) popped some 30% Tuesday following an IPO that priced well above its expected range.
  • FRSH opened at $43.50 at around noon ET, 20.8% above the $36 a share that its initial public offering priced at. Shares then quickly soared to end the day at $47.55, ahead 32.1% for the session.
  • Freshworks (FRSH) had already seen its IPO price well above both the $28-$32/share range that the company originally expected and the revised $32-$34/share that it later predicted.
  • The company makes customer-relationship software for some 50,000 businesses, competing with the likes of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM). Major clients range from Vice Media to Bridgestone tires.
