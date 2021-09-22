AAR FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 22, 2021 12:43 PM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- AAR (NYSE:AIR) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+188.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $439.53M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.