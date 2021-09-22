Netflix advances as Stifel boosts TV streamer's price target
Sep. 22, 2021 1:54 PM ETAngel Oak Financials Income Fund Class A A (ANFLX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares climbed more than 3% Wednesday as the video-streaming giant benefitted from upbeat sentiment from Stifel analyst Scott Devitt.
- Devitt raised his price target on Netflix's (NFLX) to $680 a share from $650 on the grounds that the company will grow its total addressable international market [TAM] by almost 100 million households in the next five years. Devitt said that by 2026, Netflix should be able to expand its TAM outside of the United States, Canada and China to 640 million broadband households from its current level of approximately 544 million households.
- Devitt also estimates that Netflix will hit 346 million paid subscribers worldwide due in part to it releasing a strong content slate that include multiple original features, high-profile original films, and more additions of original content for specific international audiences.
- "Netflix is entering a favorable setup as the company begins to return to a more normalized pace of sub additions and moves past the worst of the post pandemic trough," Devitt said.
- When Netflix reported its second-quarter results in July, the company said it had 209.2 million paid subscribers worldwide.
- On Tuesday, reports surfaced saying Netflix is closing in on a deal to acquire the complete works of children's author Roald Dahl, whose works include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and James and the Giant Peach.