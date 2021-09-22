Roblox launches age verification to secure some features
Sep. 22, 2021 2:07 PM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roblox (RBLX +0.9%) is taking its turn on an industrywide change, launching an age verification system that will limit access to some features on the site.
- That's an issue that affects all companies with a social aspect, though it's especially notable for Roblox as the company's challenge after its initial public offering is expanding its appeal to the over-13 set.
- Nearly 50% of its users are over 13 as of Q2, the company says.
- "Being confident in a user’s age and identity is a critical foundation for metaverse safety and civility. We are developing new and innovative ways to do so while always respecting users’ privacy," the company says.
- That means a new opt-in verification service that will limit access to such features as Spatial Voice chat (currently in development). Later this fall, Spatial Voice will be available for early access to those who verify they're at least 13 years old.
- Developers and creators will also be able to rely on the age verification feature in their hunt for trusted collaborators on the service.
- The company is using a ID document check and "selfie match" (checked for "liveness" and "likeness") as part of its system, and says the automated process "usually takes seconds."
- On Sept. 2, we heard details on how Spatial Voice chat (which moderates volume based on how "close" users are to one another) would help usher in Roblox's next metaverse steps.