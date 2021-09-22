Lucid cools off after blistering three-session rally
Sep. 22, 2021 2:07 PM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lucid Group (LCID -6.6%) is one of the biggest decliners in the electric vehicle sector as the brakes are finally applied by investors after a three-day rally that was sparked last Friday when the EPA tagged the automaker with a 500-mile range rating for Air Dream EV. Shares of Lucid are still up about 40% from where they stood a week ago.
- Volume is once again sky high on LCID with over 66M shares traded already vs. average daily volume of 23.3M shares. That volume today with two hours of trading left represents about 4% of all the outstanding shares on Lucid.
- Lucid is one of the most discussed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets and Stocktwits. On Seeking Alpha, authors are evenly split between bulls, bears and sideline watchers.