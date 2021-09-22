Boston Scientific reaffirms FY 2021 earnings guidance

Sep. 22, 2021 2:13 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Boston Scientific Canada"s facility in Mississauga, ON, Canada.
JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Boston Scientific (BSX +2.9%) has reaffirmed earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021 of $1.58-$1.62 per share. Street consensus is for $1.61.
  • The medical devices company made the announcement during an investor day presentation.
  • Overall, Boston Scientific sees earnings of ~$12B for FY 21. This represents organic growth of 19%-20% compared to 2020, and 6%-7% compared to 2019.
  • Between 2022 and 2024, the company estimates CAGR of 6%-8%.
  • Earlier today, Boston Scientific announced an agreement to acquire Devoro Medical.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.