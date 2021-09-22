Boston Scientific reaffirms FY 2021 earnings guidance
Sep. 22, 2021 2:13 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Boston Scientific (BSX +2.9%) has reaffirmed earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021 of $1.58-$1.62 per share. Street consensus is for $1.61.
- The medical devices company made the announcement during an investor day presentation.
- Overall, Boston Scientific sees earnings of ~$12B for FY 21. This represents organic growth of 19%-20% compared to 2020, and 6%-7% compared to 2019.
- Between 2022 and 2024, the company estimates CAGR of 6%-8%.
- Earlier today, Boston Scientific announced an agreement to acquire Devoro Medical.