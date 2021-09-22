Tandy Leather Factory rallies 10% post FQ1 results

  • Tandy Leather Factory (OTCPK:TLFA +9.9%) achieved sales growth of nearly 25% over 2020 and more than 20% over 2019, taking FQ1 sales to $21.4M.
  • Despite the continued challenges of COVID-19 affecting both work force and supply chain, the Co. continued to significantly improve its product offering and level of service resulting in strong consumer demand.
  • Gross margin decreased to 57% vs. 57.5% Y/Y, which was a result of a combination of factors including product and customer mix shifts, higher costs for warehouse handling, and higher freight costs.
  • The Co. is also pleased to deliver a return to profitability, even with about $0.7M in restatement-related expenses in the quarter.
  • As of March 31, 2021, the Co. held $10.8M of cash and equivalents, vs. $10.3M at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • The Co. has not opened any new stores during 2020 or 2021.
  • “Our first quarter results reflect the on-going progress of our business strategies.” said Janet Carr, CEO.
