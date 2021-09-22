Marriott International prices debt tender offer
Sep. 22, 2021 3:13 PM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Marriott International (MAR +2.1%) disclosed consideration of its previously announced tender offer to buy up to $1B of its 5.750% Series EE Notes due 2025, 3.750% Series P Notes due 2025 and 3.750% Series V Notes due 2025.
- Total consideration is $1,153.24 per $1,000 principal amount.
- The company said since the amount of notes validly tendered prior to the Early Tender Time exceeded the Maximum Principal Amount, it is accepting Series EE Notes only on a prorated basis and will not accept any Series P Notes or Series V Notes.
- The offer will expire on October 5, 2021.