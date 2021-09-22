Tower One completes 9 towers in August with 59 under construction
Sep. 22, 2021 3:34 PM ETTower One Wireless Corp. (TOWTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tower One Wireless (OTCQB:TOWTF +1.8%) completed 9 new towers in August and has 59 towers under construction in Colombia and Mexico.
- The company noted that these towers are built to suit for specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable 10 years contracts with 5+ year renewal options, value of $620K.
- "With 59 towers currently under construction and another 400 towers in our backlog, we are in a position of strength for the second half of 2021 and beyond. As each tower is completed, we can clearly see a path to enhanced revenues for the company,” said Tower One CEO Alejandro Ochoa.
- Tower One began 2021 with 90 towers in operation and as of Aug. 31 it owns and operates 166 towers.
- The company expects to have ~300 towers in operation by year end.
- The company sold additional towers from the Argentinian subsidiary in its regular course of business and Tower One still has three MLAs with major MNOs in this country and its management is evaluating different investing alternatives.