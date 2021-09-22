Genius Sports Limited is highlighted by Benchmark for its 60% upside potential
Sep. 22, 2021 3:48 PM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Genius Sports Limited (GENI +1.6%) is higher after Benchmark reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a view that the sports betting market will grow by more than 20X.
- Analyst Mike Hickey: "The U.S. sports betting is anticipated to expand from a $1B in FY19 to a $23B market at maturity. GENI is currently operational in an estimated 15 U.S. states and provides sportsbooks official data, streaming, and marketing solutions... We see potential financial upside from both the increased use of official sports data for in-game betting, data that is sold at a premium, and the continued expansion of the sports betting ecosystem, including innovative market solutions for user acquisition."
- Running the numbers, Benchmark sees $1.2B in revenue for GENI and $500M in AEBITDA off a 40% long-term AEBITDA margin rate.
- The firm's price target on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is $33 to rep more than 60% upside potential. GENI has a clean sweep of six bull ratings on Wall Street with no doubters on record.