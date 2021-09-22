Rexford Industrial stock slides after kicking off 9.6M-share public offering
Sep. 22, 2021 4:26 PM ETRexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) stock drops 3.5% in after-hours trading after the real estate investment trust starts a public offering of 9.6M shares.
- Some 3.1M shares will be offered directly from the company and 6.5M shares will be offered by forward purchasers in connection with forward sales agreements.
- Under forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers are expected to borrow from third parties and sell to the underwriters 6.5M shares of common stock.
- Rexford will only get proceeds from the forward sales contracts once the agreements are physically settled.
- The underwriters are expected to be granted a 30-day option to buy up to 1.44M additional shares.
- The company expects net proceeds from the offering of 3.1M shares to fund its previously announced acquisition of an 83-acre industrial property in Los Angeles County.
- It expects its operating partnership to use any cash proceeds from the forward sale pacts to fund future acquisitions, fund development, or redevelopment activities and for general corporate purposes.
- Earlier this month, Rexford (REXR) acquired four industrial properties for a total purchase price of $250.5M.