Rexford Industrial stock slides after kicking off 9.6M-share public offering

  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) stock drops 3.5% in after-hours trading after the real estate investment trust starts a public offering of 9.6M shares.
  • Some 3.1M shares will be offered directly from the company and 6.5M shares will be offered by forward purchasers in connection with forward sales agreements.
  • Under forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers are expected to borrow from third parties and sell to the underwriters 6.5M shares of common stock.
  • Rexford will only get proceeds from the forward sales contracts once the agreements are physically settled.
  • The underwriters are expected to be granted a 30-day option to buy up to 1.44M additional shares.
  • The company expects net proceeds from the offering of 3.1M shares to fund its previously announced acquisition of an 83-acre industrial property in Los Angeles County.
  • It expects its operating partnership to use any cash proceeds from the forward sale pacts to fund future acquisitions, fund development, or redevelopment activities and for general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier this month, Rexford (REXR) acquired four industrial properties for a total purchase price of $250.5M.
