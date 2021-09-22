KB Home stock slides after earnings miss, supply chain issues
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares slide following the company's earning and revenue misses. Margin improvements were a bright spot with operating margin improving 270 bps from last year to 11.6% and gross margin expanding 160 bps to 21.5%. Both numbers marked slight sequential improvement from last quarter's operating margin of 11.3% and gross margin of 21.4%.
- Demand for homes is still high, as the average selling price of homes increased 11% to $426,800. Ending backlog value expanded 89% to $4.84 billion, the Company’s highest third-quarter level since 2006, led by a 140% expansion in the Southeast region.
- Turning to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents roughly halved to $350.1M from Nov 2020 due to the company making substantial investments in land (+83%) and inventories (+19%).
- CEO Jeffrey Mezger noted that deliveries were impacted by supply chain issues, but that the company was working on solutions to stabilize construction times. Supply challenges are currently a common trend in the housebuilding business, with Lennar (NYSE:LEN) experiencing a similar story.
- Shares are down 2.27% AH.
- Demand for secondary homes throughout the market fell 19% in August, but still remains above pre-pandemic marks as more employees are working from home.