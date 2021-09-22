ICON receives €4 million government funding in Ireland for R&D efforts

Sep. 22, 2021 4:31 PM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been awarded €4 million in R&D support from Enterprise Ireland to advance its data solutions and accelerate decentralized clinical trial technology.
  • The funding will aid in the development of tech-enabled systems to bring greater flexibility and ease the burden felt by clinical trial participants, the company said.
  • “I’m really happy Government is in a position to invest €4m in one of Ireland’s best known and respected life sciences companies,” said the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD announcing the decision to allocate funding.
  • “We are honoured to be the recipient of this R&D funding from Enterprise Ireland, which will help us advance our mission to save and improve patient lives,” ICON (ICLR) CEO Steve Cutler said.
  • ICON (ICLR) recently completed its acquisition of PRA Health Sciences.
