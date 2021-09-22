Schneider Electric, Enel partner with WEF to launch Net Zero Carbon Cities Toolbox
Sep. 22, 2021 4:31 PM ETSchneider Electric S.E. (SBGSY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) and Enel Group have come together with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to introduce a beta version of the Net Zero Carbon Cities Toolbox, a digital platform containing 200+ decarbonization solutions to foster urban transformation, across energy, buildings, mobility, water, and waste management.
- The beta version brings together over 200 real-life case studies and solutions from over 110 cities across the world. Users are guided through a process to identify and prioritize the solutions that better answer their specific needs. The solutions database includes policy, business, and finance models that result in reduced emissions.
- The platform is open to all, and especially aimed at city leaders, national government leaders, and businesses. Users will find integrated solutions from Enel aiming to deliver decarbonized, sustainable and resilient urban ecosystems in cities across the world.
- The Toolbox is the third deliverable of the "Net Zero Carbon Cities" program; a WEF initiative co-chaired by Jean Pascal Tricoire, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric, and Francesco Starace, CEO and General Manager of Enel Group.