ViacomCBS chief Bakish: Moving into streaming future with strong backing
Sep. 22, 2021 4:32 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAACMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor33 Comments
- ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) isn't just taking on a streaming and media transformation, but it's doing so from a strong balance sheet, CEO Bob Bakish says.
- Speaking at Goldman Sachs' conference, Bakish says the company is benefiting from an "extremely strong" capital position following a raise earlier in the year, along with disposing of noncore assets.
- "And as I look to '22, I'd highlight two things," he says. "First, I will see our international footprint as a key accelerant for us in global streaming, which will unlock a massive total addressable market opportunity for us; and second, I'm super excited about the content build on our flagship service Paramount+ and confident that we'll enjoy the fruits of it."
- He credits Jim Gianopulos (recently replaced as head of Paramount Pictures by Nickelodeon's Brian Robbins) with turning the studio around, but says the company is making changes for better alignment as it looks to "lean more into franchises and more into streaming while maintaining its extraordinary theatrical legacy."
- Paramount's day-and-date release of PAW Patrol: The Movie did well theatrically and drove traffic to Paramount+, he says, but the focus going forward is on an exclusive theatrical window of 45 days - longer than some other studios pursuing 30-day or even 17-day windows. But "I continue to think that's the sweet spot of driving theatrical revenue and streaming growth in general. We used that strategy very effectively for A Quiet Place Part II."
- The company is "really seeing films kick in as a powerful and multifaceted part of Paramount+," but Nickelodeon is helping power the service as well with shows like iCarly and Rugrats.
- Asked about subscriber momentum (which actually increased in Q2 from Q1) and its drivers going forward, Bakish points to both content (where they're in the "late innings" of a "great third quarter") and user expansion. The CBS fall slate is strong, he says, and the company is pushing more U.S.-produced content internationally.
- The company is moving quickly on international expansion, but "the big year for it is really going to be 2022. And that's when you will see the tremendous value of our international footprint kick in to drive global streaming." He points to the Sky Showtime 50/50 joint venture with Sky, which Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) chief Brian Roberts highlighted earlier as a way for Comcast to look outside its Sky footprint.
- Meanwhile, despite the focus on pure user numbers, Bakish says there's upside in average revenue per user in streaming. There's a good outlook for ARPU domestically, he says, and internationally "the thing to focus on is the next wave of countries," which are higher ARPU markets compared to a critical mass in Latin America right now.
- As for sports - "critical" to CBS and now to Paramount+ - they work both on linear and streaming, he says. It's not only about the NFL, though, as soccer is heavily weighted to Paramount+. To deal with escalating rights fees, he likes a model to benefit "both sides of the rights" because it allows the company to manage the transaction and "use sports to drive value creation and growth in streaming."