Peloton Interactive slides to four-month low amid concerns on higher spending

Sep. 22, 2021

TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2018 - Day 2
Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) closed the day down 6.30% after the company's presentation at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference included some commentary from management on increased marketing spending into 2022 to raise awareness of the Tread product in particular. Peloton is holding a Tread livestream event tomorrow to highlight the product.
  • On a broad view, the company views the fight for at-home gym spending as a winner-take-all affair. On the positive side, CEO John Foley noted that apparel margins should improve for the company.
  • Peloton trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
