Ascendis Pharma posts encouraging data from mid-stage TransCon PTH study

Male Medical Researcher
FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) posts encouraging data from the company's phase 2 trial of investigational product candidate TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism (HP).
  • Mean Bone Mineral Density (BMD) data from the trial showed that BMD Z-scores, which parallel serum markers of bone turnover, trended towards stabilization and continued normalization at 58 weeks.
  • The company believes that this is an indicator that TransCon PTH has the potential to be able to normalize calcium metabolism in the body over time.
  • HP is a rare endocrine disorder characterized by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) which plays a critical role in controlling systemic calcium, phosphate, and calcitriol (active vitamin D) levels and is essential to many key biological functions.
