Sep. 22, 2021 4:55 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Stock exchange market concept, business teamwork brainstorming Meeting and looking on computer with graphs analysis candle line on table in night office, diagrams on screen.
Sitthiphong/iStock via Getty Images

  • Raymond James Financials (NYSE:RJF) posts strong August metrics as "record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $643.5B grew 33%" Y/Y, thanks to the net addition of financial advisers, said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly.
  • Record client assets under administration of $1.21T rose from $945.2B in the year ago period and $1.18T in the prior month.
  • Record financial assets under management of $197.8B increased from $155.6B in August 2020 and $194.4B in July of this year.
  • The increase in client assets was driven by equity market appreciation. In addition, "fixed income brokerage activity improved in August, while investment banking pipelines remain very strong," Reilly said.
  • Record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $25.0B vs. $21.0B in the same period a year ago and $24.5B in July 2021.
  • Clients' domestic cash sweep balances also hit a new record at $65.6B, compared with $53.5B in August 2020 and $63.0B in the prior month.
