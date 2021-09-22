Raymond James August operating stats reflect continued market appreciation
Sep. 22, 2021
- Raymond James Financials (NYSE:RJF) posts strong August metrics as "record Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts of $643.5B grew 33%" Y/Y, thanks to the net addition of financial advisers, said Chairman and CEO Paul Reilly.
- Record client assets under administration of $1.21T rose from $945.2B in the year ago period and $1.18T in the prior month.
- Record financial assets under management of $197.8B increased from $155.6B in August 2020 and $194.4B in July of this year.
- The increase in client assets was driven by equity market appreciation. In addition, "fixed income brokerage activity improved in August, while investment banking pipelines remain very strong," Reilly said.
- Record net loans at Raymond James Bank of $25.0B vs. $21.0B in the same period a year ago and $24.5B in July 2021.
- Clients' domestic cash sweep balances also hit a new record at $65.6B, compared with $53.5B in August 2020 and $63.0B in the prior month.
