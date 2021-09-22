Redwood Trust prices $449M securitization that uses blockchain technology
Sep. 22, 2021 4:45 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) prices a securitization that utilizes blockchain-based technology.
- The securitization, SEMT 2021-6, had an initial notional balance of $449M and is backed by 497 jumbo residential loans. Expanding its relationship with Liquid Mortgage, a digital asset and data platform in which Redwood previously acquired a minority interest, Redwood (RWT) engaged the company to act as distributed ledger agent for the transaction.
- Liquid Mortgage will use blockchain technology to provide end users with timely reporting of loan level payments of principal and interest on the underlying residential mortgages.
- While the traditional reporting cycle for remittance data on a RMBS transaction is monthly, Liquid Mortgage expects to report payment data to users on a daily basis.
- Fred Matera, managing director and head of Residential at Redwood Trust (RWT) calls the securitization an "important step in building the infrastructure to someday have fully digitized and tokenized mortgages."
