Big Lots amends credit facility with favorable pricing
Sep. 22, 2021 4:57 PM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) amended its 2018 $700M five-year unsecured revolving credit facility.
- The company notes that the amendment provides more favorable pricing, expands the types of permitted financing arrangements, and more flexibility to support its future capital allocation priorities.
- The amended facility consists of a $600M senior unsecured revolving credit facility, with an optional $300M incremental uncommitted term loan or additional revolving credit facility.
- Prior to the amendment, the company's interest rate was LIBOR +1.75% with a commitment fee of 25 bps.
- At closing, the interest rate was reduced to LIBOR +1.375% with a commitment fee of 15 bps.
- The company expects to save a minimum of $300K in interest and fees through the end of its fiscal year and at least $850K on an annualized basis.
- The amendment extends the term of the revolver until Sept. 22, 2026, with two one-year optional extensions.
- As of Sept. 22, the company had utilized $7M in letters of credit and had no borrowings outstanding under the 2018 credit facility.
- "The company's strong cash flow and earnings performance have allowed us to pursue a financing arrangement that is more suited to our current liquidity needs, while also providing flexibility for long term growth, in particular with regard to our goals of materially growing our store count and investing in our customer experience," said EVP, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Jonathan Ramsden.
- BIG -0.76% to $45.93 after-hours