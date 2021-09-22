HollyFrontier gets FTC request for more info on Sinclair deal
Sep. 22, 2021 4:57 PM ETHF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)HEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) -1.7% post-market after disclosing it received a request from the Federal Trade Commission for additional information related to last month's Sinclair transaction.
- On August 3, HollyFrontier and Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) announced an agreement to buy Sinclair Oil and Sinclair Transportation from The Sinclair Companies, and form a new parent company - HF Sinclair - which will replace HollyFrontier as the public company trading on the NYSE.
- HollyFrontier, which says it is cooperating with FTC staff in the review, continues to expect the Sinclair deal will be completed in mid-2022.
- HollyFrontier rose 6.2% in today's trading after Reuters reported the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing big cuts to U.S. biofuel blending requirements for 2020, 2021 and 2022.