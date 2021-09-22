MoneyLion closes on merger with Fusion Acquisition, starts trading Thursday

Sep. 22, 2021 5:03 PM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)ML.WSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • MoneyLion, a digital personal-finance platform, closes on its previously announced business combination with Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) (NYSE:FUSEU) and will start trading as a publicly traded company under the ML ticker symbol on Thursday, Sept. 23.
  • The combined company will be renamed MoneyLion. Public warrants will trade on the NYSE under the ML.WS (NYSE:FUSEW) symbol.
  • The SPAC transaction provides MoneyLion "with ample growth capital to expand their already broad suite of products and services, both organically as well as through strategic acquisitions," said Fusion CEO John James.
  • Previously (Feb. 12), MoneyLion cuts SPAC deal with Fusion Acquisition Corp, valuing firm at nearly $3B
