The Better Being Co. cancels planned IPO that would have valued vitamin firm at some $900M
Sep. 22, 2021 6:04 PM ETThe Better Being Co. (BBCO)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Vitamin-and-supplement firm The Better Being Co. (BBCO) on Wednesday canceled an IPO expected to have valued the firm at some $900M, ending go-public plans that the firm postponed last month amid the summer’s uneven market.
- “The company is seeking withdrawal of the [IPO’s] registration statement because it is no longer pursuing an initial public offering of its common stock,” BBCO wrote Wednesday in a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The firm, which is also known as Nutraceutical, sells vitamins and other wellness products to health-food stores under such brand names as Solaray and Nu U Nutrition.
- BBCO had filed paperwork in July to sell 12.5M shares of stock at $15 to $17 apiece, but postponed its IPO on Aug. 4, the same day markets had expected the offering to price and begin trading.
- The IPO had seemed likely to value BBCO at about $800M to $900M, but the company presumably failed to attract sufficient buying interest amid August’s cooling IPO market. Beijing’s crackdown against Chinese firms that recently staged New York IPOs seemed to combine with waning SPAC-mania and general concerns about U.S. equity valuations to cut investor appetite for new offerings.
- Around a dozen companies postponed or canceled IPOs in the late summer, although enthusiasm for IPOs appears to have at least partly revived since Labor Day.
