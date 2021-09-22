Williams, Orsted sign MoU to jointly develop U.S. clean energy projects
Sep. 22, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Williams (WMB +1.3%) and Danish renewables company Orsted say they will jointly explore opportunities for developing potential "Power-to-X" projects in the U.S.
- The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to find ways to co-develop hydrogen or synthetic natural gas facilities powered by renewable energy.
- They say they will consider large-scale wind energy, electrolysis and gas-via-methanation co-development in Wyoming, where Williams owns land and natural gas infrastructure.
- Williams says its energy infrastructure network - which handles 30% of the natural gas used for power generation, heating, and industrial use in the U.S. - is adaptable to future renewable energy storage and transport.
