Williams, Orsted sign MoU to jointly develop U.S. clean energy projects

  • Williams (WMB +1.3%) and Danish renewables company Orsted say they will jointly explore opportunities for developing potential "Power-to-X" projects in the U.S.
  • The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to find ways to co-develop hydrogen or synthetic natural gas facilities powered by renewable energy.
  • They say they will consider large-scale wind energy, electrolysis and gas-via-methanation co-development in Wyoming, where Williams owns land and natural gas infrastructure.
  • Williams says its energy infrastructure network - which handles 30% of the natural gas used for power generation, heating, and industrial use in the U.S. - is adaptable to future renewable energy storage and transport.
  • Williams offers a hefty dividend yield of nearly 7% with room for growth, Albert Alfonso writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
