Veritas, Elliott eyeing potential Athenahealth sale or IPO; value company at $20B - Bloomberg

Sep. 22, 2021 10:10 PM ETUNH, CERNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Businessman working on laptop, business concept ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Veritas Capital and Elliott Investment Management are said to be looking at a potential sale or IPO for Athenahealth, among other options, Bloomberg reports.
  • The investment firms are valuing the healthcare technology provider at $20B.
  • The firms are said to be working with Goldman Sachs and Evercore to explore options and gauge interest.
  • Athenahealth went private in 2018 when it was bought by Veritas and Evergreen Coast Capital for $5.7B.
  • In 2018, reports were that there were multiple offers for the company, and that Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) had ultimately passed at that point.
