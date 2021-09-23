Customer engagement solutions provider EngageSmart prices IPO above range at $26
Sep. 23, 2021 5:09 AM ETEngageSmart, Inc. (ESMT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) has priced its IPO of 14.55M shares of common stock at $26.00/share, consisting of 13M shares offered by the company and 1.55M by certain existing stockholders. Initially, the company expected its price range to between $23-$25.
- Trading kicks off September 23, 2021.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2,182,500 shares.
- Closing date is September 27.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by selling stockholders.
- EngageSmart is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. The company offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive.
- ESMT serves more than 68,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving.
- For six months ended June 30, 2021, ESMT reported revenue increase of 58.6% Y/Y to $99.2M from $62.5M in H1 2020. Below is an overview of company's financials.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the offering and wrote, "ESMT has grown sharply and is producing very strong operating metrics; while the IPO isn't cheap, it is worth a close look."