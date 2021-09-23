Boeing to build military aircraft drones in Australian city
- Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE:BA) intends to build a new type of drone military aircraft in Australia. It’s the first army combat aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in half a century.
- The Company says it has chosen Toowoomba city in Queensland as the final assembly point for its unmanned Loyal Wingman planes. The first test flights were completed earlier this year.
- The announcement comes less than a week after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.
- Boeing Australia is currently developing six of the aircraft in partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force.
