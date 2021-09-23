Boeing to build military aircraft drones in Australian city

Boeing To Cut 10 Percent Of Workforce And Reduce Production Amid First Quarter Losses Over Coronavirus Pandemic Slowdown
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

  • Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE:BA) intends to build a new type of drone military aircraft in Australia. It’s the first army combat aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in half a century.
  • The Company says it has chosen Toowoomba city in Queensland as the final assembly point for its unmanned Loyal Wingman planes. The first test flights were completed earlier this year.
  • The announcement comes less than a week after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.
  • Boeing Australia is currently developing six of the aircraft in partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force.
  • Latest article (Sept. 20): Boeing Stock: The Bullish Outlook.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.