ironSource teams with Vodafone

Sep. 23, 2021 6:09 AM ETironSource Ltd. (IS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • ironSource (NYSE:IS) has entered into partnership with Vodafone, to leverage the ironSource Aura solution suite on all devices across Europe, including in the UK, Italy, Spain and Germany to drive a rich and optimized content experience for customers.
  • Aura is designed to empower carriers to build long-lasting relationships with their customers and provides valuable content and services at the moment of device setup and throughout the lifecycle of the device.
  • By offering a dynamic setup experience, Aura enables Vodafone customers to customize their devices with content that fits their needs and interests. Powered by AI and machine learning capabilities
